Shares in T Clarke fall 18 percent, having touched a 10-year low and making it the second biggest London-listed faller, after the electrical contractor's first-half pretax profit more than halves, hurt by margin contraction, and it says it continues to believe that its markets will remain challenging.

"The interim results this morning from CTO reflect a number of opportunities but also very significant challenges inherent in the current market situation," says Arbuthnot Securities analyst Nick Spoliar.

The analyst reduces his full-year earnings per share forecast for T Clarke to 7.9 pence, from 10.2 pence, and Spoliar adds that with reduced forecasts he would review his target price and recommendation.

Charles Stanley, meanwhile, places its "buy" rating, target price, and estimates for T Clarke all under review.

To see T Clarke's statement, please click on

Reuters messaging rm://juhi.arora.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net