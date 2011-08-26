Shares in Lavendon Group gain nearly 12 percent, making them the second-biggest gainer on the London Stock Exchange, after the British rental-equipment firm's first-half pretax profit rises more than six times, aided by a recovery in its European markets.

The company also says the momentum has continued into the third quarter.

"Given the more sensible pricing environment, especially in the UK, coupled with the restructuring, we remain confident that Lavendon can deliver on our forecasts," says analyst Andy Murphy of Singer Capital Markets.

The brokerage, which maintains a "buy" rating on the stock and a price target of 166 pence, has a full-year adjusted pretax profit forecast of 21.9 million pounds.

For more, click on

To see Lavendon's statement, please click on

Reuters messaging rm://juhi.arora.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net