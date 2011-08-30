Shares in Kentz rise more than 7 percent, after the Irish engineering firm reports strong results and says it expects to exceed its previous targets for the full year.

"As well as further opportunities on LNG projects in Australasia we believe Kentz remains well placed to secure contracts and grow backlog in other geographies including Southern Africa, Russia, the CIS and parts of the Middle East," Oriel Securities says in a note.

The brokerage has a "buy" rating and 417-pence price target on the stock.

"The order book is extremely promising, giving good earnings visibility and the financial position of the group is very solid (gross cash at $211 million)," Fox Davies Capital says.

