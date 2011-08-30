Shares in Perform Group rise nearly 9 percent, making it the biggest gainer on the FTSE-250 index , after the British digital sports media firm says it made a good start to the second-half and expects operating margin to improve.

"Operational metrics are all pointing in the right direction and we remain positive on the company's digital content model with its global opportunities,' say analysts at Peel Hunt in a note to clients.

The brokerage, which has a "buy" rating on the stock, adds it will look for opportunities to upgrade its forecasts for the current year and beyond.

