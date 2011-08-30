Regus' shares rise 6 percent after the office space supplier posts a 34 percent rise in first-half adjusted pretax profit and expects further improvement in its sales on a pick up in demand from big businesses for temporary space.

"H1 results are 4 percent ahead of our forecasts at the adjusted PBT (profit before tax) level, reflecting a solid performance despite the current economic uncertainty," Panmure Gordon says.

"Overall, we believe these results should be taken well, and maintain our 'buy' recommendation and target price of 90 pence as a result," the brokerage adds.

