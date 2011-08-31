Shares in JKX Oil & Gas fall more than 5 percent to touch its lowest levels in more than two years, after the oil and gas explorer reports a lower profit and says it expects production at its Russian project to be delayed to the year-end.

JKX was also the top faller on the FTSE mid-cap index .

"The shares offer value at the current price... but the delays in Russia are unhelpful and they are unlikely to perform until Koshekhablskoye is onstream and delivering against expectations," Oriel Securities says in a note.

The brokerage, which maintains an "add" rating on the stock, cuts its full-year production guidance for JKX to 9,500 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) from 12,200 boepd.

