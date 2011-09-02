Shares in Cyril Sweett drop 19.1 percent after the construction and property consultancy warns on its full-year results citing project cancellations due to the Arab Spring, and says it is cutting costs at its UK and Middle East operations.

"Despite Asia-Pacific continuing to perform strongly, the group has experienced competitive conditions and margin pressure in the UK, in a historically quiet Q1 (first quarter), which have persisted into Q2 (second quarter)," Charles Stanley says in a note.

"As a result we have reduced our FY2012 pretax profit forecast by 20 percent to 3.0 million pounds," the broker adds, retaining its "buy" rating on the stock but placing its target price under review.

Arbuthnot Securities cuts its target price for Cyril Sweett to 45 pence from 56 pence but also repeats its "buy" rating on the stock.

