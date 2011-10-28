Shares in Elementis rise almost 10 percent, topping the FTSE 250 leader board, as the chemicals group says third-quarter trading is ahead of last year and it expects to meet expectations for the full year.

"There is no assurance that trading will remain as strong in 2012 but the track record of the current management team is a good one," Numis Securities analyst Charles Pick says in a note to clients.

Numis has a "buy" rating on the stock with a price target of 211 pence.

