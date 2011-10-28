Shares in Avocet Mining fall more than 3 percent after the West Africa-focused miner suffers a fall in gold output at its Inata mine in Burkina Faso, dragged down mainly by lower grades and an equipment failure.

"It was a very disappointing quarter at the Inata operation as production was down 15 percent and cash costs were up 22 percent on the previous quarter," Ambrian Capital says in a note.

The broker, however, maintains its "buy" rating and price target of 308 pence on the stock.

"Although the production miss and the subsequent production downgrade will be taken negatively by the market we believe the long-term implications of today's announcement are likely to be minimal," says Canaccord Genuity, which also has a "buy" rating on the stock.

For more, click on

To see Avocet's statement, please click on

Reuters messaging rm://anirban.sen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net