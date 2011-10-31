Shares in Tertiary Minerals Plc rise 25 percent after the company says it discovers new areas of high-grade mineralisation at its fluorspar project in Sweden.

"With purchasers of such fluorspar projects, including major chemicals companies seeking long term sources of supply, any increase to this already substantial resource base should, in our view, make the project more attractive to this type of potential partner/acquirer," Asa Bridle, an analyst with Seymour Pierce, says in a note.

The brokerage has a "buy" rating on the stock and a price target of 22 pence.

