Shares in Charles Taylor fall nearly 10 percent, making them among the top losers on the London Stock Exchange, after the insurance consultancy firm forecast full-year performance to be slightly below the previous expectations as higher costs hurt its management services division.

"Given the deteriorating economic outlook and the challenging trading conditions being experienced in the shipping industry in particular we are taking a more cautious view of 2012 and now assuming no earnings per share growth," Altium Securities analyst Richard Bennett says in a note.

Bennett, who has a "buy" rating on the stock, reduces his earnings per share estimate for 2011 by 8 percent to 21.7 pence.

