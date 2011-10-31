Office2office's shares fall 9 percent to 144.16 pence after the office products supplier warns on its full year as business from the public sector continues to be hit by government spending cuts.

"Today's IMS highlights the significant short-term impact from delays at the start of new government contracts awarded in July as new clients have migrated from their existing platforms to those of OFF's clients," Arbuthnot says.

"We have downgraded our revenue forecasts by 5 percent for the current year and PBT by 15 percent," says the brokerage, which also cut its price target on the stock by 5 percent to 175 pence.

