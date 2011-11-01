888 Holdings Plc's shares rise as much as 5 percent, among the top gainers on the London Stock Exchange, after the online gambling firm sees 2011 earnings significantly ahead of current market estimates, prompting Peel Hunt to upgrade the stock to "buy" from "hold".

"Under the stewardship of Brian Mattingley there is now a greater focus on bottom line delivery. We believe that there is much more to come and once again 888 is looking like a valuable industry asset," the brokerage says in a note.

Separately, Evolution Securities raises its price target on the stock by 10 percent to 55 pence, and says: "There are clear tailwinds supporting the business at present."

