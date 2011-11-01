Perform Group shares gain more than 3 percent, outperforming the FTSE 250 , after the digital sports media firm reports year on year revenue growth of 55 percent, boosted by a strong performance across all its divisions.

"The growth coming through the business remains strong, underpinned by multi-year contracts in the largest division," says analyst Patrick Yau of Peel Hunt in a note to clients.

The company's largest division content distribution provides video on demand, live betting for bookmakers and news and data to mobile operators and broadcasters.

Yau has a "buy" rating and a price target of 186 pence on the stock.

