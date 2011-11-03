Shares in Kofax fall 16 percent after it lowers its full-year outlook as performance in Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) deteriorates, prompting Altium to cut the stock to "sell" from "buy" and slash its target price on the stock to 200 pence.

"Management's credibility has been severely undermined as in the space of two months the guidance has gone from 'conservative' 8-10 percent organic revenue growth forecast to one of 'low' single digit organic revenue growth," Altium says in a note.

For more, click on

Reuters messaging rm://suzannah.benjamin.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net