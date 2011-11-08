Shares in Yell Group rise as much as 8 percent after the directories publisher doubles its profit for the first half, and says it is in full compliance with its covenants for the rest of the financial year.

"Yell remains under cyclical and structural pressure. However, guidance has been maintained for FY12 EBITDA to be within the consensus range of 435-480 million pounds," says Numis Securities in a note.

"We believe the management understands the cyclical and structural problems facing the group and put forward a credible digital strategy," the broker adds.

