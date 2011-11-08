Shares in RSM Tenon fall 7.7 percent after the business adviser says trading for the year-to-date period was at the lower end of its expectations, as flattened demand across its service lines and tough economic conditions hurt business activity, prompting Brewin Dolphin to downgrade its rating to "hold".

"Given the weaker-than-expected start to the year, we make small downward revisions to our estimates, principally due to weaker than expected activity in specialist tax and audit, tax and advisory," says Brewin Dolphin in a note.

"Until we get further clarity that trading has stabilised, we adopt a more cautious approach and reduce our recommendation," the broker adds

Brewin Dolphin cuts its 2012 pretax profit estimate for RSM Tenon by 5 percent to 24.9 million pounds.

