Anite Plc's shares rise more than 12 percent after the wireless testing services provider says its first half is ahead of expectations as strong trends in its handset testing business continue, and it expects to exceed its outlook for the full year.

"We believe that news flow around Long-Term Evolution (LTE) will continue to remain positive," Arun George, an analyst with Altium Securities says in a note, while retaining its "buy" rating on Anite with a target price of 84 pence.

LTE, a standard for wireless communication of high-speed data, accounted for 46 percent of hand testing revenues in the first quarter.

Peel Hunt, which raises its target price on Anite to 100 pence from 90 pence and upgrades its full-year forecasts by 20 percent, says: "This is the most upbeat statement from Anite for some time ... We consider our new forecasts to be prudent and allow scope for further upgrades as H2 progresses."

