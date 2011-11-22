Big Yellow's shares rise 6 percent, among the top gainers on Britain's FTSE index, after the self-storage company posts a 20 percent rise in first-half adjusted pretax profit on higher occupancy, and says it is confident of further progress.

"Management continues to prove their ability to grow occupancy and earnings despite a bad economy," Peel Hunt says.

"The deliberate positioning (strong branding and 88 percent of revenue derived within London and the South East) should leverage into economic reawakening," adds the brokerage, which has a "buy" rating on the stock.

