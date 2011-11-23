Shares in Cosalt fall as much as 59 percent, touching a life-time low, after the offshore safety group says its working capital will last only till the end of the month and it was exploring restructuring options.

Last week the company received an offer from its non-executive chairman David Ross, which valued the company at a measly 400,000 pounds.

"It maybe the only option, if the banks won't take a haircut," analyst Roger Hardman of Hardman Says.

The broker, however, adds that the company's underlying businesses remains "worthwhile" and "interesting".

For more, click on

To see Cosalt's statement, click on

Reuters messaging rm://juhi.arora.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net