Shares in Future tumble 19 percent to an all-time low as the publisher reports a 39 percent drop in full-year profit and suspends its dividend, prompting Investec Securities to place its forecasts, target price and recommendation under review.

"We had flagged this (dividend holiday) as a potential risk, but the market was assuming a dividend, so we see this as a negative, with payment not expected to be resumed until 2013," Investec says in a note.

"The U.S. business again underperformed what we had modelled, with a material loss despite revenues being only a touch light," he adds.

