Shares in ITE Group rise 8 percent after the exhibition and conference organiser posts a rise in full-year profit helped by contributions from new acquisitions and a strong recovery in its largest trading market, Moscow.

"Good FY results, modest EPS upgrades, plus a confident outlook statement are likely to be in relatively short supply in coming months," Investec Securities' analyst Steve Liechti says in a note.

Liechti keeps his "buy" rating on the stock.

Altium Securities' analyst Roddy Davidson says the group's current valuation does not adequately reflect several positive features including a broad portfolio of market leading events, a robust balance sheet, excellent cash generation and strong revenue visibility.

Davidson has a "buy" rating on the stock.

For more, click on

To see ITE's statement, please click on

Reuters messaging rm://purwa.naveen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net