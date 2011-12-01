St Modwen's shares rise 7 percent, among the top gainers on the London Stock Exchange, after the British real estate developer expects its full-year results to be at the upper end of its forecasts on an uptick in demand for residential properties.

"St. Modwen issued a confident pre-close statement, once again showing that sentiment is too bearish, and business is progressing well," JP Morgan says.

"The stock is trading at a 58 percent discount to NAV (or 135 percent upside to NAV) and we see good value at these levels," adds the brokerage, which has an "overweight" rating on the stock.

For more, click on

To see the company's statement, please click on

Reuters messaging rm://tresa.sherin.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net