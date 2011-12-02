SThree's shares fall more than 10 percent after the British recruiter says it expects full-year profits to be in line with market expectations, but analysts cut future forecasts on the company citing the trading slowdown towards the end of the year.

"It is no surprise that it (trading update) confirms that the recovery in trading slowed down significantly in the final months of the year," Robert Morton, Investec Securities says in a note.

The brokerage is reducing its forecasts for full-year 2012 and 2013 to reflect the impact of the financial turmoil of recent months. It kept its "buy" rating on the stock, but cut its price target to 305 pence from 375 pence.

Charles Stanley, meanwhile, says they now believe consensus forecasts for 2012 are too ambitious.

For more, click on

Reuters messaging rm://suzannah.benjamin.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net