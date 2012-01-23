RSM Tenon's shares fall 30 percent, touching a nine-year low, after the British business adviser forecasts reporting a loss for the first half due to pricing pressures amid a difficult economy, and says its top executives stepped down with immediate effect.

The company's stock is among the top losers on the London Stock Exchange.

"It's not a good statement this morning. It doesn't read very well," says Shore Capital analyst Owen Jones.

"Concerns about its debt facility still remains and the outlook is perhaps bleak at this point and predicated upon the company being able to turn things around and renegotiate its facility," adds Jones.

Jones, who previously had a "buy" rating on the stock, has now placed it "under review."

For more, click on

Reuters messaging rm://tresa.sherin.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net