Shares in Immunodiagnostic tumble 11.8 percent, having touched a low of two-and-a-half years in early trade, after the company forecasts full-year revenue below market expectations on falling demand for its manual vitamin D kits.

The company, whose kits analyse blood, serum, plasma or urine to detect various diseases and measure vitamin D levels, now expects revenue of 52 million pounds to 53 million pounds.

"To us, manual vitamin D testing had been the bedrock of the business, which is now showing signs of commoditisation. As a silver lining, the automated platform is doing well but growth was not strong enough to compensate for weakness in manual testing revenues," analyst Savvas Neophytou of Panmure Gordon says in a note.

The analyst slashes his price target on the stock to 600 pence from 900 pence, but retains a "buy" rating.

