International Ferro Metals' shares rise 6 percent, topping the FTSE small cap index, after the company says it expects its operations to generate cash in the first quarter and says there was a likelihood of restocking in the ferrochrome market in early February.

"(We see) outlook for a stronger ferrochrome market on restocking into the South Africa winter when power cost increases bite. IFM is seeing improved offers for ore, in line with recent anecdotal evidence," Numis Securities says.

"With furnaces back on track, IFM (is) now well-placed to achieve record levels of production through 2012," says the brokerage, which has a "buy" rating on the stock, adding this should help lift shares "out of bargain basement".

