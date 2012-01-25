Shares in Renishaw climb 17 percent to four-month highs, after the British precision engineer says outlook for investment in production systems in the automotive, civil aviation, agriculture and energy is increasingly favourable.

"It is because the outlook statement is very positive, suggesting that the momentum in the business is only going to be rising from here ... this is the low and from here on it is only going to get stronger," says analyst Jo Reedman of Singer Capital Markets.

Reedman places her target price and rating under review.

For more, click on

Reuters messaging rm://juhi.arora.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net