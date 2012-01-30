Shares in Air Partner drop 19 percent, after the British charter plane broker forecasts profit for the first half, as well as the full year, to be below its expectations as overcapacity has led to stiff competition in the commercial jet broking industry.

"Air Partner's business remains highly sensitive to trends in the wider aviation market and the ad-hoc nature of demand gives management little visibility," analysts at Oriel Securities say.

The broker cuts its rating for Air Partner to "hold" from "buy" after the trading update, but expects the Olympics and the U.S. Presidential election to help the group in the second half.

