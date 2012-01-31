Shares in 888 Holdings rise almost 10 percent to a 10-month high after private equity-owned Caesars Entertainment Corp extends its software licensing agreement with the online gaming firm to the United States.

"We have already seen the dramatic turnaround in the underlying business at 888. This has been driven by technology, the life blood of an online gaming company, and a more focused approach at management level," Peel Hunt says in a note.

"888 (and the industry) does face some challenges (regulation) but the company is now very much on the front foot," it adds.

For more, click on

To see 888's statement, please click on

Reuters messaging rm://purwa.naveen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net