Shares in RM Plc shed 13.9 percent, making it one of the biggest losers on the London Stock Exchange, after the educational services provider swung to a 14-month loss, hurt by a withdrawal of public sector investments.

"Market pressures remain, and over time a number of larger contracts wind down," say analysts at Numis Securities.

However, analysts believe RM is now on a firmer footing with greater clarity on outlook and a robust balance sheet contrary to some fears.

The brokerage, which has an "add" rating on the stock and a price target of 90 pence, cut its financial year 2012 pretax profit forecast to 12.9 million pounds from 16.1 million pounds.

For more, click on

Reuters messaging rm://juhi.arora.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net