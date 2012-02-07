Shares in Low & Bonar jump as much as 12 percent to touch a four-month high, after the supplier of yarn, fabric, and fibre reports better-than-expected full-year pretax profit, boosted by new product sales and a higher contribution from emerging markets.

"We remain confident that earnings growth over the next few years is less dependent on a favourable macro tailwind and will be driven more by self-help," says analyst Dominic Convey of Peel Hunt in a note to clients.

Convey says a favourable raw material environment and yarns cost savings underpin forecasts for 2012. He has a "buy" rating on the stock and a price target of 62 pence.

