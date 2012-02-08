Shares in Dunelm rise as much as 5 percent to a two-month high, after the British homewares retailer says it grew like-for-like sales in the first half and gained market share despite a tough economic environment.

"The company is also getting closer to its long-term development targets of 150 to 200 stores, with 114 outlets already opened," Seymour Pierce analyst Freddie George writes in a note.

The company also has a strong balance sheet with cash forecast at 50 million pounds at end-June 2012, George says, retaining his "hold" rating on Dunelm.

