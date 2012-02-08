Shares in Mothercare rise as much as 5 percent after the mother and baby products retailer says Simon Calver, head of Amazon Inc's LOVEfiLM International unit, will become its chief executive at the end of April.

"We believe this is a strong appointment, bringing considerable new skills and experience to the business and we look forward to the strategy review in March," Numis analyst Andrew Wade says in a note.

Mothercare has been searching for a new head since October when Ben Gordon, its CEO of nine years, quit after a profit warning.

