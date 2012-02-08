Shares in Escher rise as much as 16 percent to a lifetime high of 205 pence, after the software provider wins a $50 million contract from an undisclosed postal authority.

Panmure Gordon & Co analyst George O'Connor says this is the largest contract win in Escher's history, and likely the largest contract ever awarded in the global postal industry.

O'Connor increases his price target on the stock to 349 pence from 279 pence.

