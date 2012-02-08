Shares in Misys fall nearly 7 percent, making it one of the biggest losers on the London Stock Exchange, after the banking software group confirms the departure of Chief Executive Mike Lawrie following the agreement of an all-share merger deal with Swiss rival Temenos.

"Investors will be nervous without having Mike Lawrie at the helm," says analyst George O'Connor of Panmure Gordon, adding ValueAct -- a 20 percent shareholder in Misys -- may sell its stake.

O'Connor expects shares to remain weak for a prolonged period and moves to a "hold" rating from "buy".

"The merger is likely to divert management focus, especially with the change of group leadership, benefiting competitors near term," say analysts at Investec Securities, who moved to "sell" rating on the stock from "hold."

Lawrie, who joined Misys in late 2006, was responsible for reshaping the company and sold its healthcare software unit in 2010.

