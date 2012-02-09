Enterprise Inns's shares rise 7 percent as the debt-laden British pub company sees sales rise and expects to receive 150-200 million pounds from selling some of its pubs in the current financial year.

"Trends continue to improve and the substantive estate is now showing like-for-like growth of 1 percent... There is significant upside if the group can move trading into positive territory and refinance its bank facility," says Oriel Securities analyst Jeffrey Harwood in a note.

"Its immediate hurdle of refinancing bank facilities, expiring December 2013, has become more achievable on increased disposals," says Peel Hunt analyst Paul Hickman.

Enterprise Inns also says Robert Walker, currently chairman of Travis Perkins PLC and Americana International Holdings Limited, will replace Hubert Reid as its chairman.

