Tate & Lyle shares fall nearly 3 percent after the maker of zero-calorie sweetener Splenda says it expects net debt for 2012 to be higher than last year as a result of higher corn prices and exchange rates.

"Corn prices are reported as higher, so the profit upside here might not be as good as we thought," says analyst Martin Deboo of Investec Securities, adding that consensus estimates for net debt in financial year 2013 are much lower.

The company's net debt stood at 410 million pounds, as on Dec.31, 2011.

Deboo adds that margins in US ethanol contracted in December on the removal of blender tax credit, which will impact the fourth quarter and 2013 profits.

The broker has a "sell" rating on the stock and places his target price under review and says the caution sounded by management feeds concerns.

