Ceres Power stock rises 2.4 percent after the clean technology firm says it will benefit from the UK government's proposal to increase subsidy for home owners to shift to more efficient micro combined heat and power (CHP) systems.

As part of the feed in tariff (FIT) -- a government initiative to increase the level of renewable energy in the UK -- it is now predicted that the annual subsidy to home owners will rise to 436 pounds from 350 pounds, on top of the predicted yearly energy cost savings of 286 pounds.

"Ceres has pointed out that it will increase the economic proposition for them by about 86 pounds, which on top of the current proposition of 640 pounds is meaningful," says analyst Andrew Shepherd-Barron of Peel Hunt Securities, adding that the government's ambition is to install a million units by 2020.

However, Peel Hunt, which has a "hold" rating on the stock and a price target of 23 pence, says Ceres is facing technical hurdles and will have to work hard in case it wants to do a part of the million units by 2020.

The brokerage says this may be a short-term cash positive impact.

