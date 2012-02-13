Shares in Gulf Keystone Petroleum rise 8 percent, touching an all-time high, after Seymour Pierce started coverage of the Kurdistan-focused oil explorer with a "buy" rating citing the firm's expected entry into export production.

"2012 will see the company move into export production for the first time, resulting in the first significant cash inflows for Gulf Keystone," the brokerage says.

Seymour, which set a price target of 374 pence on the stock, adds that the entrance of ExxonMobil and Total into the Kurdistan region has enhanced its credibility as a potential major future oil producing province.

Separately, the brokerage also started Bayfield, Borders & Southern and Faroe Petroleum with a "buy" rating.

With market speculation over Gulf Keystone being a takeover target, the broker says the rumours are premature, but likely to be accurate in the longer term.

