Styles & Wood's shares jump 15 percent after the provider of property support services says it signed a two-year agreement with Lloyds Banking Group worth in excess of 40 million pounds ($62.8 million).

"Lloyds is an existing client of Styles; the high street financial services market remains an important segment for the company. This win adds additional resilience to Styles prospects," Shore Capital analyst Robin Speakman says in a note to clients.

($1 = 0.6372 British pounds)

Reuters messaging rm://jochelle.mendonca.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net