Shares in Alumasc fall 44 percent after the firm's first-half underlying pretax profit more than halved on capacity restraints and cost overruns at its precision division, leading the building and engineering products company to slash its dividend.

"The cut in the interim dividend from 3.25 pence to 1 pence is very severe, and very disappointing and unexpected," says analyst David Buxton of finnCap, adding that if the same sort of ratio is applied to the full-year dividend, then Alumasc will go from paying about 10 pence last year to maybe 3 pence per share this year.

Buxton says it will take longer for Alumasc to restore the margins in its precision unit than they had signalled in January.

The broker has a target price of 135 pence on the stock, which touched a near three-year low on Thursday.

