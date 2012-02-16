Halma's shares fall 5 percent after the British sensor maker says it expects its full-year adjusted profit to be in line with market estimates.

"There may be a touch of disappointment with investors having looked for the company to beat expectations, but it is a steady performance," Arden Capital analyst Chris Thomas tells Reuters.

Seymour Pierce analyst Ian Robertson cuts Halma to 'hold' from 'buy', saying the stock has edged past his price target of 380 pence.

