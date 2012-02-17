Shares in Oxford Catalysts rise nearly 6 percent, after the British clean-fuel company says the environment for synthetic fuels is very attractive as oil majors look for alternative sources of fuel and it sees record level of enquiries.

Analyst Richard Hickinbotham of Charles Stanley Securities says investors now will feel more positive.

"(This) gets people focused on the value that this group can potentially add to synthetic fuels production in the future," Hickinbotham says adding that the stock has not been a good performer off late due to its commercialisation phase and having to prove its products.

