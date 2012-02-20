Shares in e2v Technologies rise nearly 11 percent, touching a seven-month high, after the British electronic component maker says it will partner with Rio Tinto to develop machines to improve efficiency of mineral recovery from discarded ore.

"The announcement today has caught the markets interest obviously because Rio Tinto is a large well-respected company, so it adds a lot of credibility to what e2v are trying to do in this area," says analyst Chris Thomas of Arden Partners.

Thomas, who has a "buy" rating on the stock, says partnering with someone like Rio Tinto is an endorsement of the potential of their technology.

