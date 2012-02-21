Gooch & Housego's stock slumps 26 percent after the optical components maker warns that its full-year profit will fall short of its previous expectations, making it the top percentage loser on the London Stock Exchange.

"Consensus forecasts assumed sales growth of about 9 percent with a decline in margin to about 16.6 percent (FactSet), although these are clearly now likely to be reduced. The group's sector rating also looks vulnerable in the near term," Singer Capital Markets analyst Jo Reedman says in a note to clients.

