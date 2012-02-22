Cove Energy's shares jump as much as 29 percent after Royal Dutch Shell offers to buy the firm for 992.4 million pounds ($1.6 billion).

Shell's 195 pence per share bid is at a 26 percent premium to Mozambique-focused Cove's closing price on Tuesday.

Brokerage Jefferies & Co says the offer is at the higher end of its expectations, and it does not expect rival offers.

"The board has run a very transparent process and they would have tried to determine if there were any other potential bidders willing to offer more," says Jefferies analyst Laura Loppacher.

Westhouse Research analyst Peter Bassett says the involvement of Shell will preclude other majors such as ExxonMobil from making a counter offer.

"However, the state linked firms of Korea, India and China might consider making a higher bid," says Bassett. "At the end, it will probably come down to who can gain the backing of the Mozambique government."

Cove had announced plans to sell itself in January, and the stock has risen about 73 percent since.

