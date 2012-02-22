Shares in Galliford Try rise 10 percent, making it one of the top gainers on the London Stock Exchange, after the British homebuilder doubles its interim dividend on strong first-half profit.

"Interim results further demonstrate that the management housing strategy is continuing to show impressive results," Numis analyst Howard Seymour says in a client note.

Seymour raises his price target on the company's shares to 565 pence from 528 pence.

Meanwhile, Galliford will catch-up with the higher valuations of its peers, says Peel Hunt analyst Robin Hardy.

Hardy also raises his price target for the stock to 650 pence from 596 pence.

