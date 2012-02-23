Shares in Kier Group fall 6 percent, making it the biggest loser on the FTSE-250, after the British construction group says it expects the next 18 months to be challenging as macroeconomic factors weigh heavily on the public sector and the confidence of the private sector to invest.

"The short-term compression in construction margins and uncertainty in support services outlook requires taking a conservative approach to next year's estimates," says analyst Howard Seymour of Numis Securities.

Seymour adds that despite the company securing new orders, these larger and higher margin projects will not feed through to profits until 2013 or 2014.

In the shorter term margin mix will be affected by competitive conditions, says the analyst, who now expects earnings before tax and interest in its services unit to be flat next year.

He reduces his target price to 1624 pence from 1720 pence, while maintaining an "add" rating on the stock. This still implies an upside of some 16 percent from current levels.

