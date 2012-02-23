Shares in Cookson Group gain 5 percent after the British industrial materials supplier agrees to sell its loss-making U.S. precious metals unit to Berkshire Hathaway .

"It (Cookson) is cleaning up the portfolio of its non-core businesses and is under pressure from an activist shareholder called Cevian Capital, so there's probably more to come," says analyst Oliver Wynne-James of Panmure Gordon.

In November, the company initiated a strategic review and planned a downsizing of its business as it forecast second-half results to be hit by a slowdown in global steel production.

The brokerage, which has a "buy" rating on the stock, adds that this could be an opportunity to improve the quality of Cookson's operations.

